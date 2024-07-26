Sayed-Khaiyum, CFO charged

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar have been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss while Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Meanwhile, FICAC has also charged Sarita Devi, a former Finance Officer with the Republic of Fiji Military Force with two counts of abuse of office.

The three will be produced in court today.