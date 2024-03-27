Savura residents affected by major landslip

Residents of Savura, Wailoku in Tamavua are currently facing significant challenges with disruptions in water supply and travel due to a landslip.

The landslip occurred due to continuous heavy rain damaging a trunk main yesterday afternoon.

Resident Bhan Mani says these disruptions are affecting their daily routine drastically.

“It’s very hard, you know; water is the main thing for people; if that’s fixed, then it’s alright. Don’t worry about electricity; you can use a candle instead. And road here to so people going the other side, it’s very hard.”

Another resident, 68-year-old Talica Rokobere, shared similar sentiments.

“We got no water at the moment from last night till now; I didn’t know this thing happened until my grandchildren came here yesterday afternoon, they told me.”

Due to this, all Suva schools are closed today.

The Water Authority of Fiji teams have conducted assessments overnight on the damage to the raw water trunk main outlet along Savura Road.

WAF Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg says the expected recovery will take place well into the weekend, weather permitting.