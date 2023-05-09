Safety remains a priority: RBF

Reserve Bank of Fiji.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Deputy Governor, Esala Masitabua says the safety of digital providers remains a priority.

Masitabua says with new transferring and payment options in the market, they are trying their best to keep up with new innovations.

He says that in doing so, they also have the responsibility of ensuring that all customers are protected.

“I know a lot of the people in the market think that we don’t move fast enough, but we also have a responsibility to the country to make sure that this is safe, to make sure that every player is protected, to make sure that the channel is consistent.”

Masitabua says consistency and transparency are critical, and if things go wrong, someone can be held accountable.