Safety of young girls and women a priority: FWCC

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center is highlighting the immediate need to address the safety of young girls and women in evacuation centers.

This follows the latest incident where a 20-year-old man allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl in an evacuation center in Vanua Levu on Wednesday.

FWCC Coordinator, Shamima Ali says the protection of young girls, children, and women is paramount in times of a natural disaster.

Article continues after advertisement

“As soon as this happened, these things should have come into effect immediately and first responders should now be trained to as to how to deal with this situation, what to look out for, and whether it’s governmental or non-governmental, we really should be mature to have child protection, the protection of women and girls and children within the evacuation centered and during emergencies”

Ali says there is a need to ensure social issues faced in evacuation centers be given the same priority as providing relief supplies.

“I don’t believe that was carried out immediately and often people are, the basic needs are met, food, water, safe people for people to stay but together with that, this should also have been going on, you know, looking out for where the toilet facilities are, how are they sleeping, are they separated men and women or are they all together in one big room, sometimes it makes it necessary

Meanwhile, FWCC will be holding its Anti-Rape campaign in March to highlight the safety of all women and girls and ensure they are free from any form of violence and abuse.