RSMS to host leadership village

A leadership village will be set up at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School in Suva.

iTaukei Affairs Board’s Deputy Chief Executive Josefa Toganivalu says apart from acknowledging the iTaukei culture, the village will also celebrate the life of the late Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna.

Toganivalu says people can witness iTaukei traditional displays and entertainment at the village.

“We will get in the traditional artifacts, and also traditional will be on display in the village. You will be seeing our traditional mat weavers and also those who have the art; those who know the art will also be explaining and displaying the products. We also have food, meke entertainment, and other programs for the children as well.”

Toganivalu is urging parents to bring their children to be part of the celebration as 27 schools will be participating at the village from next Wednesday.

Ratu Sukuna Day will be celebrated on May 29th.