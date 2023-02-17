Rogue and indiscipline officers tarnish reputation

[File Photo]

There is still a deep-seated fear of the Police and many of our people see them as an agent of repression.

This according to Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua is the sad truth of the Fiji Police today.

Tikoduadua says the rogue and ill-disciplined elements within the Police have tarnished their collective reputation.

“We need to overcome that. That is why I have reiterated that we need to keep the Police Force BLUE and true BLUE at that. We want the Fiji Police Force to live by their motto: “Salus Populi” – In the service of the people.”



Tikoduadua says the force should report to the law and to the law alone.

“He says this can be done through improved training, discipline, and leadership.The leadership of the force has changed for the better.”

He is calling on the Force’s s new leadership to improve on the training and discipline of the Police Force.

Tikoduadua says Fijians demand that the force do so as they expect no less than that when it comes to adhering to the rule of law.