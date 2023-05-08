ROC Taiwan respects Fiji

[File Photo]

The Republic of China (Taiwan) says as a democratic country they respect Fiji’s sovereignty and support an open, democratic, and free social system.

While responding to an earlier article “Fiji urged to uphold one-China principle” published by FBC News, the Trade Mission of the Republic of China says based on shared values, they remain committed to engaging in various cooperation programs and dialogues with Fiji.

It says for the past 52 years, the friendship between Taiwan and Fiji has been sustained and over the years the Taiwan government has been steadfast in its commitment to improving the quality of life of the people of Fiji through various practical cooperation programs, including agricultural, educational and medical missions.

Therefore, it says that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign, independent country.

It says Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China are not subordinate to each other.

In a statement the Trade Mission says Taiwan has undergone a process of democratization and is an internationally recognized, mature democracy.

It says PRC’s “one China principle” unilaterally advocated by the Chinese government represents a blatant attempt to annex Taiwan under the pretext of law.

It further states China’s relentless intensification of its rhetorical assault and military intimidation against Taiwan has not only escalated tensions in cross-strait relations but also elicited serious global concern over regional peace and stability.

Taiwan is committed to maintaining the status quo of stability across the Taiwan Strait and willing to resolve cross-strait differences through parity-based dialogue.

However, it will absolutely not bow to China’s continuous attempts at malicious suppression.