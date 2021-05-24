Temporary road closure to accommodate Drua game

The Laucala Bay road between the University of the South Pacific entrance and the USP back gate along Queens Elizabeth Drive will be temporarily closed tomorrow.
This is in light of the Super Rugby game between the Fijian Drua and the Highlanders.
Fiji Roads Authority says the road closure will be from 12pm to 8.
Motorists are requested to use alternative routes during this period.
