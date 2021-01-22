Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|TC Ana intensifies into category three Cyclone|Rakiraki village severely affected by flood|TC Ana causes flooding in Naqara, Kadavu|
Full Coverage

Roads

Multiple roads inaccessible due to land slips

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 10:13 am
[Source: Fiji Roads]

A massive landslip has occurred along Lovoni Village Road in Ovalau.

The Lovoni Village Road services 4 villages, 3 settlements and 1 school and there is no alternative route available.

The villages and settlement use the route for travel to and from Levuka town.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRA is currently arranging machines to be taken to Ovalau from Suva.

All major road networks around Vanua Levu are mostly inaccessible due to landslips.

The road slip at Makomako Tabia before Makomako Intersection is now open to single lane access only.

There is a major Road slip at Korosomo Hill and the road is closed to the public.

The road slip at Somosomo Flat between Savusavu turnoff and Naravuka Intersection is now open to single lane access only.

The FRA is working on alternative routes for Korosomo Slip through Tabia Naduri Road and Korovou Road which is currently accessible to 4WD vehicles.

The FRA has also noted a major slip at Lomaloma which is open to 4WD light vehicles only on single-lane access.

There was a road slip at Waisali and is now open to single lane access only.

The road had been washed out at Belego Flat before Vunivesi Bridge and is now open to single lane access.

The FRA is now working on alternative routes for Lomaloma Slip from Savusavu through Bucabay Road, Natewa West Coast Road, Sevaci Korotasere Road, Nayarabale Road and Wainikoro Road towards Labasa, which is currently inaccessible due to surface flooding, landslip and washouts.

Labasa, Wainikoro, Saqani and Savusavu is inaccessible due to flooding, landslip at Qelemumu, Wainikoro and Naboutini in Saqani.

Nabouwalu, Kubulau, Nabalebale and Savusavu is inaccessible due to landslip at Vuya, Crossing Washout at Daria and flooding from Wailevu West Coast Road.

The FRA is now working on all these main supply route routes, clearing landslip, and opening up access to a single lane.

TD05F_Summary_RoadClosures_8am_02022021 Update

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.