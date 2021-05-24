Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

Roads

Major road works planned for Labasa and Savusavu

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 12:18 pm
[Source: FRA]

Fiji Roads Authority says they have major works planned for roads in the Northern Division.

Chief Executive Officer Kamal Prasad says this is part of their Rip and Remake program.

Prasad says works are currently in progress at Vunivau Temple Road, Siberia Road, and Nakorotari Road in Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

A few sections on Transinsular and Mizpha Avenue in Savusavu as well as Navidamu Road in Seaqaqa from Seaqaqa College Bridge to Seaqaqa Muslim Primary School.

Prasad says with frequent showers and a shortage of material supply issue in the Northern Division, especially sealing chips and bitumen has slowed down the pace of road works.

He adds that as such, FRA does not want to rip the road surface and leave the roads unsealed, but also has a plan in place and they will continue to expedite road works as the weather continues to improve.

The FRA CEO says they want to improve the level of service to ensure safe, reliable and efficient travel for all road users.

The following roads are part of this month’s Rip and Remake program:

Labasa Area:
 Labasa Main Street, including side roads
 Bulileka Road
 Naduna Road
 Ritova Street
 Valebasoga Road
 Vaturekuka Vatunibale Road
 Vesi Street
 Vunivau Cemetery Road
 Zoing Place

Seaqaqa/Natua Area:
 Few sections on Nabouwalu Road, Natua

Savusavu Area:
 Savusavu Town Main Street
• Hooper Street
• Hugh Street
• Narrain Heights
• Qitawa Street
• Hospital Road
• Daniva Avenue

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.