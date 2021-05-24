Major road works planned for Labasa and Savusavu

Fiji Roads Authority says they have major works planned for roads in the Northern Division.

Chief Executive Officer Kamal Prasad says this is part of their Rip and Remake program.

Prasad says works are currently in progress at Vunivau Temple Road, Siberia Road, and Nakorotari Road in Labasa.

A few sections on Transinsular and Mizpha Avenue in Savusavu as well as Navidamu Road in Seaqaqa from Seaqaqa College Bridge to Seaqaqa Muslim Primary School.

Prasad says with frequent showers and a shortage of material supply issue in the Northern Division, especially sealing chips and bitumen has slowed down the pace of road works.

He adds that as such, FRA does not want to rip the road surface and leave the roads unsealed, but also has a plan in place and they will continue to expedite road works as the weather continues to improve.

The FRA CEO says they want to improve the level of service to ensure safe, reliable and efficient travel for all road users.

The following roads are part of this month’s Rip and Remake program:

Labasa Area:

 Labasa Main Street, including side roads

 Bulileka Road

 Naduna Road

 Ritova Street

 Valebasoga Road

 Vaturekuka Vatunibale Road

 Vesi Street

 Vunivau Cemetery Road

 Zoing Place

Seaqaqa/Natua Area:

 Few sections on Nabouwalu Road, Natua

Savusavu Area:

 Savusavu Town Main Street

• Hooper Street

• Hugh Street

• Narrain Heights

• Qitawa Street

• Hospital Road

• Daniva Avenue