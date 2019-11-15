Maintenance work to begin on Ba Bridge from Saturday

Traffic on the Ba Bridge will be managed under stop / go arrangement from 6am to 6pm this Saturday to cater for routine maintenance works.

The Fiji Roads Authority says these works are required to improve the protection works on the expansion joints and also better the transition at both ends of the bridge deck.

It adds that the maintenance works will also include re-bolting down the plates and adjusting asphalt ramps to the plates.

FRA says its contractor will require a single lane closure, and when required, the bridge will be fully closed at controlled intervals of 15-30mins due to lack of lateral safety zones.

FRA is requesting motorists to strictly adhere to the signs placed and follow the directions of the traffic controllers to ensure the safety of other motorists and workmen alike.

Members of the public travelling along this area to take this notice into account when finalizing travel plans.