Kings Road closed due to land slip

The Kings Road at Nabulini in Tailevu is close to all traffic due to a land slip.

Several roads in Tavua are also closed due to flooding.

These include Qalela 1st, Matacawa Crossing, Dayals Quarry and Rabulu Village in Vatia, Yaqara, Vitivanua Crossing in Vuqele, Dramasi Crossing 1, 2 and 3 Lakalaka Crossing, Balata Crossing, Nadelei Crossing 1, 3 and 4, Yaladro Flat, Balata Flat, Mataniwai Flat, Rukuruku Village Road and Nabuna Village.

In Korovou, Naitutu Sote Road, Nabulini, Naboro Cocoa Road, Nabolau Crossing, Qelekuro Crossing and Takalana Uphill are closed due to flooding.

Motorists are urged to take precautions, especially when driving on unsealed roads.