Investing in resilient infrastructure will go a long way: FRA

Investing in resilient infrastructure now will go a long way says Fiji Roads Authority.

The authority says it will save Fiji money if there is a need to relocate or build higher bridges and roads.

FRA Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says all FRA assets near coastal areas will be designed to withstand the changing climatic conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we build Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge at the same level as now, it can get wiped out in 30-40 years. But we build and design the bridge for 100 years, so we have to make sure that the bridge is serviceable for its entire life.”

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate says this is a priority for them.

“It is the focus of government to make sure that all the infrastructure’s that we have is made in a way that it is resilient as possible. Part of this might include is to having to shift some infrastructure from where it is now.”

The Authority says this is part of their smart planning to prevent disappointment in the future.