Contractors improve alternative route

Contractors are working on improving the condition of the feeder road that is being used as an alternative route between Seaqaqa and Labasa.

The main access route is currently closed to all traffic due to the major slip at Korosomo.

Fairdeal Director Parmod Kumar says they are working round the clock to ensure the road is in good condition.

Article continues after advertisement

Certain places along the route are boggy following the heavy rain and floods last weekend.

Contractors are levelling the roads and fixing all damaged portions in preparation for traffic when ships resume services.

The alternative route runs from Tabia, through Naduri and exits at Kadavu Road in Seaqaqa.

This is a 30km stretch, passing through several villages.