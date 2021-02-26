Road fatalities shameful: ACCF

The road fatality statistics are becoming disgraceful says Accident Compensation Commission Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar.

Akbar says since the establishment of the Commission, they have paid over $17 million in compensation out of which, around $14 million were for motor vehicle accidents.

Akbar says six people have died in road accidents this year which is worrying considering the curfew in place.

He adds there should be zero tolerance for a road accident.

Akbar says road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“When you look at other statistics and when you look at circumstances like flying internationally or domestically or even COVID-19 for that matter, right now in Fiji you have a higher chance of dying on the road than catching COVID-19 and flying put together, that’s how shameful our statistics are.”

45 people died in a road accident last year.