Roads closed due to flooding

Flooding in Nadi yesterday [Source: Natasha/Facebook]

Certain roads, bridges, and crossings around the country are closed or restricted due to flooding.

A notable rainfall has been recorded in most parts of the country, which has seen greater areas around the country being flooded.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority, 18 roads and two bridges are affected.

FRA says currently nine roads are closed while nine are restricted, whereas two bridges are closed for public use.

This includes Wainibuka crossing in Tailevu, Vatudede, Delakado, Nairukuruku, Navulokani crossing in Naitasiri, and Nausori crossing.

Namosi Road and Qiolevu Road in Naitasiri are restricted to single-lane traffic due to underslip.