Ro Filipe responds to criticism

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, believes that Independent Member of Parliament, Ketan Lal, should have resigned following the removal of his leaders, Voreqe Bainimarama and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, from Parliament.

Ro Filipe argues that Lal was carried into Parliament by their votes.

His comments come after Lal called for Ro Filipe Tuisawau’s immediate resignation or removal, following the collapse of the Vuniyasi Bridge in Nadi on Monday.

Lal described the bridge collapse as yet another glaring example of the government’s failure to prioritize the safety and well-being of Fijians.

He further criticized the state of the Fiji Roads Authority and the Public Works Department, stating that both have been in disarray for the past two years under the current government.

In response, Ro Filipe said Lal, despite spending many years at Fiji National University, still does not fully understand how government systems operate.

He further adds that Ketan voted against the pay increase but did not reject it once payday came.

Ro Filipe acknowledged that the bridge was weak but stated that the flood ultimately caused its collapse.

He added that it is unrealistic to expect a Minister to personally inspect every bridge and road in the country.