Ro Filipe directs team to examine law

Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, has instructed his Ministry to review legislation regarding the acquisition of maritime vessels.

The Minister expressed concern over recent incidents where individuals were stranded at sea due to mechanical problems with some vessels.

Ro Filipe acknowledges the necessity of examining the law to ensure that shipping companies adhere to purchasing requirements.

He further states that the government will prioritize the ages of vessels serving the maritime islands.