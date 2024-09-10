RKS celebrates 100 years with insightful business talk

Scholars of Ratu Kadavulevu School will gather at the Suva Civic Centre later this afternoon for a business talk session with people in key positions.

This is part of the weeklong centennial celebration for RKS.

Chief Executive of the Fiji Bureau of Statistics and Chair of the RKS Centennial Organizing Committee Kemueli Naiqama says the idea is to provide opportunity for old scholars and those who are still looking for work to understand the better utilization of their resources.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqama says they believe that the abundance of resources in the country can be used for income-generation and will also help retain Fijians.

“What we are trying to share this afternoon is that there are still better opportunities here in the country. Better utilization of our resources: if you look at our statistics, the value of agriculture produce that we import, it is alarming to see that the majority of what we are importing we can produce locally. We talk about rice, carrots, even split beans, and these are things that we can produce locally.”

Naiqama says such an event is important for old scholars and those interested in investment opportunities.

He says there will also be a question-and-answer session at the event.

Some key speakers expected to be present include Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica, Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu, representatives from FNPF, including Member Service General Manager Alipate Waqairawai, Fijian Holdings Ltd. CEO Jaoji Koroi, lawyer Tanya Waqanika, and Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga, among others.