Rising drug tampering allegations against Police officers

The Fiji Police Force has reported an increase in alleged serious cases of drug tampering within its ranks.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu states that the Internal Affairs Unit is currently handling several cases that are of grave concern to the force and the public.

He stresses that addressing these issues is critical for maintaining public trust in law enforcement and ensuring the continued effectiveness of the police force.

Article continues after advertisement

With over 5,000 officers serving across the country, ACP Livai Driu says the force must uphold the highest standard of integrity and accountability.

“So we have been recording the increase, but we have taken our actions, and we are going to be tough on our officers who get involved with drugs, rogue officers, and we are going to remove them from the force.”

ACP Driu acknowledges that cases involving drug tampering threaten the reputation and credibility of the police force, and they are taking decisive steps to address the situation.

The Fiji Police Force remains dedicated to rooting out misconduct and strengthening internal systems.