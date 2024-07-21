RFMF maintains strong stance on drug policy

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

Any Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel found involved in drug dealing or use will face the usual disciplinary procedures and will be handed over to the police.

This is reaffirmed by Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai who says that the RFMF continues to uphold a stringent no-drug policy

Major Gen. Kalouniwai emphasized the RFMF’s commitment to maintaining a drug-free environment through regular drug testing and snap checks.

He highlighted that the RFMF has a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use, starting from the basic recruitment process.

“Anyone who is found to have used drugs during the medical board assessment is immediately disqualified from joining the RFMF. We conduct our own drug tests as part of our policy. Snap checks are a routine procedure, and this practice has always been ingrained within the RFMF for serving members, both in Fiji and abroad.”

He acknowledged that there used to be concerns about troops stationed overseas being exposed to drugs.

However, he noted that the focus has now shifted to strengthening policies within Fiji.

“We are constantly reviewing and enhancing our policies to address drug-related issues effectively. Our policy is clear and neutral; drug-related offences will not be tolerated.”

The RFMF remains dedicated to enforcing its no-drug policy, ensuring the safety and integrity of its personnel, and contributing to the broader fight against drug-related crimes in Fiji.