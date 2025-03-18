RFMF enforces strict policy on extra-marital affairs

[File Photo]

Extra-marital affairs during peacekeeping missions are a concern for the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces

Commander Brigadier General Ro Jone Kalouniwai addressed this issue during the Commanders Parade.

He states that this issue has led to the dismissal of some personnel, as it violates the rules and regulations of the RFMF.

Brigadier General Ro Jone Kalouniwai emphasized the importance of effective communication with family members when facing differences and highlighted the necessity of honesty in these matters.

“I urge you all to undertake your various responsibilities as parents and to refrain from blaming your partners, as this can lead to further issues and conflicts within the family. It is essential for us to address these concerns proactively.”

Brigadier Gen. Ro Jone says they will continue to enforce extra-marital affairs policy in an effort to uphold the core values of the RFMF.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua is scheduled to visit our soldiers who are currently on peacekeeping missions in the Middle East next month.

