RFMF concludes Exercise Bougainville Table-Top Exercise

Clearer command during states of emergency, improved communication and better legislation are some of the key findings of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Exercise Bougainville 2026 Table-Top Exercise that concluded in Suva last week.

Participants also identified shortfalls in mobility assets, medical evacuation platforms, and specialized equipment.

The exercise brought together key government ministries, national agencies, and defence partners to test contingency plans and strengthen Fiji’s domestic security and disaster response systems.

Discussions focused on improving coordination and identifying capability gaps across different deployment conditions.

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The TTX highlighted that Exercise Bougainville 2026 scheduled for August in Fiji’s Western Division is not solely a military operation but a whole-of-government effort.

The exercise aims to assess the country’s ability to respond to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief situations, maritime incursions, civil disturbances, terrorism, and other security threats.

Participating agencies included the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Medical Services, National Disaster Risk Management Office, Fiji Police Force, National Fire Authority, Fiji Airports, and Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, among others.

Exercise Bougainville 2026 carries the theme “From Strategy to Action: Defending Fiji’s People, Borders, and Future,” reflecting the nation’s commitment to readiness and resilience in addressing evolving security challenges.

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