RFMF 7th Battalion annual camp commences

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Territorial Force Brigade’s 7th Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment has commenced its annual camp near Levuka, Ovalau.

The training focuses on strengthening basic infantry skills, battalion roles, and Corps-specific training, along with the Territorial Forces bridging course.

This camp aligns with the Commander’s strategic intent for 2022 and beyond, highlighting the RFMF’s dedication to preparing a resilient, skilled, and adaptable force to face modern security challenges.

The camp’s activities also included community outreach efforts such as visits to local primary schools, blood donation drives, and engagements between the Levuka paramount Chief and commanding officer of the 7th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Etonia Seru Rokotunaceva.

These events raised a strong connection between the military and the local community while enhancing the professionalism and readiness of the troops.

The training is essential for maintaining the operational capabilities of the RFMF and ensuring that its personnel are fully equipped to serve and protect Fiji.