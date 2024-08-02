Rewa pilots poverty alleviation project

The Province of Rewa will pilot a project on poverty alleviation with the use of a strategy adopted from the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

The initiative is the brainchild of the Great Council of Chiefs which aims to alleviate poverty in iTaukei communities, as reports reveal that Indigenous Fijians make up 75 percent of people living in poverty.

The Paramount Chief of Rewa, Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa says China’s economic and social progress has driven efforts to eradicate poverty in Fiji.

“It is relatable also to Fiji in general, especially for the iTaukei. The delegation could easily relate to the challenges and connect to how the rural areas in China had addressed their challenges and could at the same time visualize what is possible in our own situation in Rewa and in the iTaukei villages and rural areas.”

Ro Teimumu says the Province of Rewa is steadfast in its commitment to improve the standard of living for its people and other Indigenous Fijians.

“The strong delegation believes that from what we saw is that each village in Rewa could also specialize in what suits their local conditions and circumstances, with a lot of hard work required on this journey to improve conditions and liberate our people.”

The Great Council of Chiefs delegation, including representatives of the Province of Rewa, undertook a week-long tour in China this month to study a Poverty Elimination Strategy which has been incorporated into their report that will be implemented in the project.