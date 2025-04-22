Retail outlets closed for non-compliances

[Photo Credit: MOH]

Residents in the Nausori area have expressed their disappointment over the closure of several retail supermarkets due to non-compliance with sanitary conditions and hygienic practices.

Over the past two weeks, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ Food Unit conducted a surveillance operation in Nausori, targeting food safety standards across the area.

As a result, four retail outlets were shut down after failing to meet required hygiene and sanitary conditions.

Nausori Resident Lila Wati expressed disappointment after one of the most sought-after supermarkets in Nausori was closed due to non-compliance.

She added that the outlet provides affordable items, sustaining daily needs of low-income earners.

Another concerned resident, Amrit Narayan, says, the outlet was always efficient in terms of operating hours, as it is the only supermarket in Nausori which extends its operating hours into the night and holiday season.

Despite the temporary closure, members of the public remain optimistic that the business will recover and learn from the setback.

According to the Ministry of Health’s food unit, the supermarket must implement effective pest control measures, maintain its bulk storage area and meat storage freezers, and remove all damaged products.

The closure order will remain in place until all non-compliances are fully addressed.

The unit reiterated its commitment to executing surveillance operation on food safety across the country.

