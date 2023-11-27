Restore Blue Symposium to shape Fiji Police Force

The Restore Blue Symposium gets underway in Suva today with the aim of getting the police to answer to only one thing, and that is the law.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says their reform team will be engaging in discussions with the United Nations and other stakeholders to lift the standard of the Fiji Police Force.

Tikoduadua says the security arm of the nation needs to be independent.

“The theme of this conference is to get the police to only answer to the law, to answer only to the law, and that’s what I have been trying to get the police to do because in the past, the police have had so many masters including politicians.”

Tikoduadua says when the police only answer to the law, they can be objective.

He adds that this way, people can have confidence in the institution.

The Minister says he is in charge of the part of government that has always been a challenge for governance in the past.

He says all he wants is for people to live in peace.