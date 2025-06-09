Resilience and progress as Media Excellence Awards return after 17 Years

After 17 years of silence, the Fiji Awards for Media Excellence returned last night.

Acting Fiji Sun Publisher and Fiji Media Association President, Rosi Doviverata, told the industry that despite the long pause, Fiji’s journalists never stopped serving the nation.

Doviverata says the comeback of the awards night signifies more than celebration, calling it a “return of confidence, pride, and excellence” for media workers across the country.

Reflecting on the industry’s journey from 2007 to 2025, she says Fiji’s media “did not break, we got better.”

She acknowledged the achievements of major media organisations, highlighting their resilience through political, financial, and operational challenges.

Doviverata commended FBC for turning sports broadcasting into a national phenomenon, the Fiji Times for upholding independent journalism, and Fiji Television for its pioneering legacy despite commercial setbacks.

She noted the rapid digital advancement of outlets such as Fiji Live, Fiji Village, and the growth of Print newspaper Fiji Sun.

As the founder of the women in media, Doviverata highlighted the rapid rise of female leadership in Fiji’s newsrooms.

She says women are no longer underdogs but are “leading the world,” noting the success of the inaugural Women in Media Fiji national conference held earlier this year.

“To every young female journalist in the room, don’t wait for permission. You belong here. You can lead here. And your voice is needed here”

Doviverata urged journalists to move beyond surface-level reporting and commit to deeper investigations, stronger accountability, and more meaningful storytelling.

She reminded the industry of its national responsibility, saying media is not just a profession but a “public trust and a calling.”

