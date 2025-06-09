Residents claim police too slow to respond

Residents of Kaunitoni Street in Waiyavi Stage 2, Lautoka say slow police response is putting lives at risk as crime spirals out of control.

Justice of Peace Amit Raj says the area has long faced issues with drugs, liquor sales to minors, and violent attacks.

He states the problem has escalated, with youths now hurling firecrackers at homes, vehicles and civilians.

Raj recalls an incident last Wednesday when firecrackers were thrown at his temple and home during Navratri prayers, and police took three hours to respond, allowing the suspects to escape.

Residents describe weekend nights as lawless, with drinking, swearing, and harassment continuing into the early hours.

They recall a man recently robbed, stripped, and thrown into a drain, left with a broken hand.

Raj warns that such behaviour is eroding trust in the police and endangering the community, especially ahead of Diwali.

He urges the Commissioner of Police to increase patrols, charge offenders, and restore safety.

He says people cannot walk freely, enjoy their homes, or shop without fear of being robbed or assaulted.

“My plea to the commissioner is like, you have so many recruits in the police, but there is no single… It’s a main town site. People can’t walk freely on the road. People can’t stay openly in their home. We can’t enjoy, we can’t go to the shop. We have a fear like we can be robbed or punched any time of the day.”

