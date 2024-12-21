Research vessel equipped with scientific survey tools

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that the ocean covers more than 70% of the Earth’s surface, but it remains largely unexplored, holding secrets that may unlock the solutions to some of humanity’s greatest challenges of today.

While commissioning the new research vessel for the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources this morning, Rabuka says it is equipped with advanced scientific survey tools and will serve as a floating laboratory and a beacon of hope.

The vessel possesses state-of-the-art equipment to achieve its mission.

Article continues after advertisement

“It will enable our scientists to conduct marine geology and coastal surveys, map the ocean floor, identify vulnerable coastal areas to support climate-affected communities, study tectonic activity, and understand the processes shaping our underwater landscape.”

Rabuka points out that these surveys will contribute to global scientific knowledge and enhance our ability to safeguard marine resources for future generations.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo is optimistic that the research will assist the ministry in understanding oceans and the science part of mineral exploration and the advent of climate change.

“These things are affecting our shore baselines. This equipment is equipped to aid our scientists, our young scientists in the department, in understanding more about geological features of our country.”

The commissioning of the Yau Dikevi signifies not only a new chapter in Fiji’s marine research capabilities but also a renewed dedication to harmonizing science and tradition in the stewardship of the nation’s natural resources.