Renovation starts at Nadi minibus stand

The first phase of renovation has started at the minibus stand in Nadi.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the asphalt sealing at the base today, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says this upgrade is critical.

He says for years’ the drivers and passengers have suffered.

Nalumisa says with over 500 daily commuters using the base, the sealing project will enhance the safety of commuters and improve the area.

He says passengers will also not have to worry about the rainy weather as the mini bus stand will now have shelters.