Renovation planned for RSMS

The Great Council of Chiefs has revealed plans to undertake a comprehensive renovation of Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Memorial School, a historic educational institution that has faced significant challenges in recent years.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, highlighted the deteriorating condition of the school, which has struggled with maintenance and management since the disbandment of the Great Council of Chiefs.

This lack of oversight has contributed to the school’s decline, leaving it in a state of disrepair.

“It was badly run down in the last, because when the Great Council of Chiefs was disestablished, the school wasn’t looked after very well, so there’s a lot of, it came very close to being closed by the Medical, the Ministry of Health in 2018.”

Addressing these issues, Seruvakula announced that the GCC has committed to funding a complete overhaul of the school’s infrastructure.

The renovation project, which will be undertaken next year aims to restore the school’s facilities and ensure that it remains a vital institution for future generations.

The planned renovations are part of the GCC’s broader initiative to revitalize educational institutions under its stewardship, beginning with the much-needed improvements to RSMS.