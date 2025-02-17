Renewable investments for Fiji

[ FilePhoto ]

Australia is increasing investment in Fiji’s renewable energy sector to reduce reliance on diesel and transition to sustainable sources.

Australian Capital Territory Commissioner Brendan Smyth says Australia is eager to share its renewable energy expertise, supporting Fiji’s shift away from fossil fuels.

As the effects of climate change become more pressing, Smyth says Fiji can expect new partnerships and collaborative deals in the coming months.

“We think there’ll be some significant contracts announced in the next couple of months, and we’ll be back in June to capitalize on some of those.”

Smyth says they are aware of the Fijian government’s determination to tackle climate change and are also prepared to provide the support and knowledge needed.

“But we’ve got firms that we know successfully put large-scale solar plants into place, and they’re willing and very happy to come here and work in Fiji as well.”

The outgoing High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald, also reaffirmed that their engagement would be in line with Fiji’s priorities.

McDonald adds such partnership plays a crucial role in advancing the shared goals of both nations to combat climate change and foster economic growth.

