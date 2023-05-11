Relationship with government obvious: Anthony

Fiji Trade Union Congress General Secretary, Felix Anthony says the relationship with the coalition government is obvious.

Responding to a question by FBC News on FTUC’s relationship with the government, Anthony stated that in the past it was difficult to achieve a cordial relationship with the government.

He says a lot has changed for the better and they are happy with the government’s tripartite approach.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our relationship has sort of improved.” “As you know, the government reinstated the tripartite forum, the employment relations advisory board, and we’ve already had a meeting of that board.”

However, Anthony says a lot of work still needs to be done.

“We are also now looking forward to some law reviews, and these are some of the burning issues, and I think we are quite excited about the future with the new government in place.”

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says working with the unions is a philosophy of the coalition government.

“We are saying that by working together, we can take the economy and the country to new heights, and in the process, everybody benefits.” “The workers, the government, and the employers”

The FTUC has also given assurance to its affiliates that it stands ready to assist whenever needed.