Rehabilitation services expand through outreach

Source: MoH / Facebook

Health services are being delivered in parallel across the country to ensure greater accessibility for patients in remote areas.

Head of Rehabilitation at Twomey Hospital, Dr. Pratima Singh, says many patients in the Western and Northern Divisions are reached through outreach programs due to limited access to central services.

Ninety percent of the patients are home-visited, which means that we take our services directly into their home. So, if we capture an amputee, say, somewhere in Dreketi in Vanualevu, we’ll attend to the amputee there. We’ll prepare the amputee on how to use the prosthesis. We’ll take the stump measurement.

Article continues after advertisement

We’ll bring the stump measurement here. We’ll make the prosthesis.

She says over a third of the hospital rehabilitation program services are offered in the outreach program.

Dr. Singh says they are making do with the resources available despite a shortage of nurses.

They plan to continue enhancing and strengthening their services and to expand their reach to the people, whether through center-based care or community outreach.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.