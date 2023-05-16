Redress forum needed: Chaudhry

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji Labour Party leader and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry says an independent institution should be set up to deal with people’s grievances or concerns regarding past political upheavals.

While delivering his speech at the Thanksgiving and Reconciliation Church Service on Sunday, Chaudhry says a specially created institution should not only be tasked with dealing with the truth of what happened in the past.

“Its primary function: to create a better understanding between Fiji’s diverse communities and to advise government on the steps it should take to promote national harmony, understanding and peace building. This process must start from our homes and extend to our schools, our churches, temples, mosques, and our workplaces.”

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Chaudhry says the idea of such a body along the lines of that set up in South Africa following the Apartheid era was mooted in Fiji after the coups of 1987 and 2000 but was not acted upon by successive governments.