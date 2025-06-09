Red tape slows investment, raising fears for Lautoka’s growth

Lengthy approval processes and strict regulatory requirements are slowing new developments in Lautoka, raising concerns about the city’s economic growth.

This is according to Lautoka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Richard Shafiq.

He says efforts to attract investors are ongoing, but challenges remain.

Shafiq says the Prouds complex is the only confirmed major project at this stage, adding that the Chamber and Lautoka City Council are working together to draw more investment.

The Prouds complex is a $12 million project that will feature a shopping mall and create jobs. Completion is expected in 2027.

“The issue here is that we’ve got a lot of requirements now — they have to go through the Lands Department, the Mineral Resources Department. If you see, we’ve got a new shopping mall coming up. That is one development which has come up. So it takes process. There is a process, but it takes time. But the development is coming.”

Shafiq says communication gaps between the Chamber and Council existed in the past, but these are now being addressed to help speed up development efforts.

He adds that new developments are critical for employment and long-term economic growth in Lautoka.

“Why development is important for Lautoka City is because our FSC, the government of the day is trying their best to revive FSC and Lautoka was once relying on FSC, but now we are relying on development so that employment can be created and we can have a lot of people, you know, buying from the retailers, the money cycle.”

The Lautoka City Council says no developments are confirmed for this year, but work is ongoing to attract investors.

Special Administrator Manasa Draki says the Council is working closely with the Building Department, and that applications are reviewed carefully to maintain investor confidence despite lengthy approval processes.

