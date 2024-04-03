Recycling advocates awarded for dedication

[ Source : Pacific Recycling Foundation / Facebook]

The recycling advocates of Kilikali Informal Settlement have received the Advocates Influencing Mindsets & Mentoring Agents Award for 2023.

Pacific Recycling Foundation says this award celebrates individuals and groups who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to recycling advocacy.

Kilikali Settlement in Nasinu is the first informal settlement to implement PRF’s ‘I Recycle Hub’ program, a fundamental tool in terms of visible and practical participation in recycling.

The program was launched in June last year in partnership with Pacific Energy and Nasinu Town Council.

Between June and December 2023, Kilikali Settlement’s recycling advocates led the collection of over 900 kilograms of recyclable materials, effectively preventing them from entering the environment and adding to pollution.

Over 268 people live in the settlement who have migrated from maritime and rural areas in search of job opportunities.

PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo says they are proud to honour the recycling advocates of Kilikali for their commitment.