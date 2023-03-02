Recruitment to resume after implementation of regulations

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service and Public Enterprises, Parmesh Chand.

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service and Public Enterprises, Parmesh Chand says they have temporarily halted recruitment to implement regulations that will allow the realignment of the civil service.

Speaking to FBC News, Chand says they are collaborating with Permanent Secretaries to reassess the requirements of different ministries.

Chand says this as Permanent Secretaries hold the power to recruit.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, we work in collaboration with the Permanent Secretaries to see how best we can do away with certain things or what are the priorities in line with the priorities of government.”

Chand adds once regulations have been implemented to meet the interest of the civil service, they will relax the temporary halt of recruitment.

He also says ministries should be properly resourced, especially with human resources, as they play an important role in serving the general public.