Record number of visitor arrivals noted in May

Over 82,901 visitors came to Fiji last month.

Fiji Bureau of Statistics says the number was a record for May and represents a significant increase of 10.3 percent compared to a year earlier.

This is an increase of 7.3% compared to April as 77,292 visitors arrived during the period.

In 2023 and 2022, visitor arrivals for May stood at 75,147 and 47,813 respectively.

Visitor arrival numbers have recovered and surpassed the 2019 numbers by 13.3%.

Of the 82,901 visitors, 82,027 came by air while 874 came by sea.

The sea arrivals were mostly seamen on fishing vessels which stood at 692 and 182 arrivals by yacht.

It says for May 2024 visitors arriving for holiday purposes accounted for 78.9% of total arrivals, 7.8% came to visit their friends or relatives, 2.5% came for business purposes, while 10.8% visited Fiji for other reasons.