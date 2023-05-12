Reconciliation service to boost relationships

Methodist Church President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says the church believes in enhancing strong relationships with others.

FBC News spoke with Rev. Vunisuwai this morning as the church prepares to host a reconciliation church service this Sunday with the Girmit descendants.

The Church President says the service was initiated by the church to mend past events of 1987 and 2000 with the Girmit descendants.

“We cannot stand sight of the process of building relationships right at the very centre of our beliefs, which is reconciliation, which was made possible through Christ to reconcile the world to go on, and on that platform, the church is very serious on the issue of reconciliation.”

Rev. Vunisuwai says preparation is well underway.

He will be leading the service.