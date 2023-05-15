Reconciliation service overlooked the British: Ali

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali [middle]

While the historic Thanksgiving and Reconciliation service yesterday has been hailed a success by many, some concerns were raised about its authenticity.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says although she commends the Methodist Church of Fiji for initiating the event, a large question mark remained on the involvement of the instigators of the indentured labour system.

“Another thing that has been missing from all these talks about reconciliation is the third party and no one is talking about this and this is the British who brought people here. They aren’t part of this, they should be part of this. They should also be part of this whole reconciliation, apology and so on.”

Ali further says that we need to talk about this and not brush it aside because we need to involve the instigator in the future.