Re-introduction of municipal elections a bold step:Nalumisa

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The coalition government’s move to reinstate municipal elections after 18 years is bold and forward-thinking.

While officiating at the Suva Municipal Market Fiji Day celebrations, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says this decision is not merely an administrative change but a profound principle.

Nalumisa says it is a profound commitment to the principles of democracy, community building, and focused growth in our towns and cities.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“Municipal elections are more than just a political exercise. They are the lifeblood of community engagement, where the voice of the people resonates in the hearts of local governance.”

Nalumisa says the elected councils will become the guardians of towns and cities, representing the hopes, dreams, and concerns of residents.

He adds that it is also about empowering communities, ensuring that their concerns are heard and their aspirations are realized.