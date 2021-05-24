Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors’ vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|
Full Coverage

News

RBF manages profit despite challenging climate

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 24, 2021 4:40 pm

The Reserve Bank of Fiji recorded a net profit of $31.7 million for the 2020-2021 financial year, slightly higher than the $30.1 million in the preceding financial year.

Governor Ariff Ali says the improvement was underpinned by a reduction in total operating costs.

A transfer of $32.9 million will be made to the government, including $2.2 million as one-fifth of the Revaluation Reserve Account.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali highlights that despite the challenging global and domestic economic environment, the Bank achieved its monetary policy objectives of adequate levels of foreign reserves and low inflation.

At the end of July 2021, foreign reserves totaled $3.1 billion equivalent to 10.8 months of retained imports cover, while inflation stood at -0.4 percent.

He adds Fiji’s financial system remained sound, with total gross assets at $24.1billion, as at 31st July 2021.

In terms of outlook, the Governor says that economic recovery is largely dependent on the progressive easing of COVID-19 related restrictions, reopening of domestic businesses, and the resumption of international tourism, which are all tied to vaccinating at least 80 percent of the adult population.

Ali adds continuing to assist vulnerable segments of society is imperative for sustaining livelihoods.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.