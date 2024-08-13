Rayalu stresses on reviving the ‘solesolevaki’ tradition

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu while handing over a digger to the Halaiwalu Investment Cooperative in Korociriciri, Namata [Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says the government hopes to revive the ancient traditions ‘solesolevaki’ or the practice of working for a greater good.

Rayalu made the comments while handing over a digger to the Halaiwalu Investment Cooperative in Korociriciri, Namata.

The cooperative had applied for the assistance under the Farm Mechanisation Program.

Rayalu says this is a great opportunity for communities and villages to work hand in hand so that more is achieved towards better livelihoods.



He adds manual labour is no longer used and he is hopeful that the various available technologies, will increase agricultural production.

The Halaiwalu Investment Cooperative was established in 2012 and consists of 12 members who have been extensively farming root crops and ginger.

The cluster members have been utilizing Mataqali land and recently applied to lease around 24 acres of land in Korociriciri.

Roko Tui Namata, Ratu Paula Halaiwalu thanked government, through the Ministry for the timely assistance and reaffirmed their commitment to increasing their agricultural production.

The Cooperative hopes to expand its farm and increase the production of dalo, cassava, kumala and assorted vegetables.