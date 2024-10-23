Ratu Wiliame makes way for a new President

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka / Facebook]

Fiji will have a new president as current President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has withdrawn his name from nomination as Head of State.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who nominated Ratu Wiliame for a second term, confirmed this in a press statement.

The Prime Minister says he wrote to Ratu Wiliame last Thursday and received the communication of his withdrawal on Monday.

Rabuka thanked the President for his service to the nation, particularly during the transition period following the 2022 General Election.

He says Ratu Wiliame’s term in office has been marked by unprecedented freedom for the people of Fiji, and he has symbolized the unity and integrity of the state at home and abroad.

He adds that a formal vakasenuqanuqa ceremony will be conducted to express the nation’s gratitude to Ratu Wiliame in accordance with traditional protocol at the end of his term.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has consulted the Parliamentary Caucus of the People’s Alliance, and the name of the Speaker, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, has been formally endorsed by the Caucus for nomination to the Presidency.

He says the Cakaudrove High Chief has formally consented to be nominated for the Presidency.

Rabuka will move Ratu Naiqama’s name under Section 84(2) of the Constitution at the special sitting of Parliament next Thursday.