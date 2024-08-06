Ratu Wiliame bestows highest honor on President Murmu

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Head of State Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has presented the Companion of the Order Fiji to India’s President Droupadi Murmu.

The medal honours President Murmu for various services to the people of India and development in Fiji.

The Companion of the Order Fiji is an eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to humanity at large.

In response, President Murmu extended her heartfelt appreciation to the people and government of Fiji for the warm hospitality and beautiful welcome and expressed that she felt like she was at home.



The Indian Head of State acknowledged the long-standing relationship between the people of India and Fiji.

Ratu Wiliame received a courtesy call from President Murmu at the State House today.

The President further highlighted that Fiji is home to a large diaspora of persons of Indian origin who share a deeply rooted historic link and strong cultural similarities with India.

He adds that they have contributed significantly to our nation building through their sheer dedication and hard work.