Ratu Naiqama sounds alarm on HIV and drug abuse

There is a possibility of an HIV/AIDS outbreak threatening the future of every Fijian generation if people are not serious about its impact.

This statement was reiterated by the President and Paramount Chief of CakaudroveRatu Naiqama Lalabalavu while addressing traditional leaders and people of Cakaudrove in Taveuni.

He states that the current outbreak of HIV in Fiji is concerning as the majority are iTaukei and youths who mostly take drugs through Bluetoothing.

“With recent information gathered by the Ministry of Health, it is known that the use of a single needle by the majority and injecting it into the blood is the leading cause of the increased cases. It’s like watching a movie. We really need to address this in our communities and villages”

Ratu Naiqama has also stressed that he is aware of methamphetamine being used and traded in Somosomo village and it is time that everyone take ownership in eradicating it before it’s too late.

He adds that the government and police cannot do it alone, and the fight is everyone’s responsibility.

