Ratu Naiqama highlights support for minority groups

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

The Prime Minister has established the Multi-ethnic Affairs Ministry which takes care of the interest of the minority groups says Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Ratu Naiqama highlighted this while speaking on the end-of-week statement delivered by Independent Member of Parliament Aliki Bia on the Melanesians in Fiji or descendants of blackbirders in Fiji.

Independent MP Aliki Bia highlighted that some Melanesian communities continue to face injustices which derails the progress.

“In some of maritime Islands communities of Wailailai, Baba and Wainaloka in Levuka, Ovalau their Turaga Ni Koro only received half the normal allowances given to the Turaga Ni Koro.”

While responding to the statement the Speaker of Parliament says a lot has been done to ensure the minority groups are well looked after.

Ratu Naiqama says some of the Melanesian people are being registered in the Vola-ni-Kawa Bula therefore this indicates that the minority groups are well protected.

“That’s through the work of former prime ministers and administration in trying to take care of the minority group within our society. So, please, all I want to raise is, please ensure that you understand what you’re talking about.”

Assistant Minister in the Office of the PM Sakiusa Tubuna claims that some of the injustices stem from the 2013 constitution.

“But when you look at the Constitution, how the Fijians when we are all labelled as Fijians, this is where the greatest injustice has been done to minority communities in Fiji.”

Tubuna says the government is committed to uplifting the lives of the Melanesian people and has made provisions in the budget.