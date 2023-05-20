Rain fails to dampen the spirit of car enthusiasts

The FMF—A Promise of Quality Motor Show is currently underway at the Damodar City car park in Suva, with more than 1000 car enthusiasts already at the venue.

FBC Events Manager Shivneel Maharaj says the bad weather has failed to dampen the spirit of car lovers.

Maharaj says the motor show, inspired by the Fast and Furious movie franchise, has gained a lot of traction, especially among the younger generation.

Maharaj says the event is showcasing 30 to 40 cars, featuring popular models such as the R34s, R35s, Toyota Supra, Nissan GTR, 350z, and 370z, as well as a variety of motorcycles.

The three-hour event will conclude at 8pm.